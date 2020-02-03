LSU set to hire a slew of new support analysts
Ed Orgeron made a lot of changes when he took over for Les Miles as LSU's head coach, including expanding his support staff.
Orgeron continued to beef up his staff this weekend, with the championship head coach set to hire three new analyst.
LSU is now a RPO (run-pass-option) team, so they are looking to hire coaches with backgrounds running the innovative offense. With that in mind, LSU is has hired Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, who also served as the University's quarterbacks coach, which was confirmed by a source at the program.
The Samford University website reads: "For the last two seasons, Callaway mentored record-setting quarterback Devlin Hodges. In 2018, Hodges earned the Walter Payton Award for the top offensive player in all of FCS football. That season, Hodges set a school record with 4,283 yards. For his career, the three-time SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and All-American, passed for an FCS-record 14,584, breaking the old record set by Steve McNair."
New defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is wasting little time in bringing in one of his trusted staffers, as former Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio is is also joining the staff. The former Guin's defensive line coach has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator.
Youngstown State's website reads: "Former Penguin Donald D'Alesio is in his sixth season as a member of the Youngstown State football coaching staff and third as the Penguins' defensive coordinator.
Throughout his YSU career, D'Alesio has been the Guins' defensive line coach. The defensive line continues to be one of the most consistent groups for the program."
Some other support staff news at #LSU:— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 2, 2020
Donald D'Alesio, the D-coordinator at Youngstown State with Bo Pelini, is joining him in Baton Rouge and will serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers. https://t.co/2FigoEIRYW
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that LSU is close to bringing in NFL assistant Tyler Tettleton, who also served on Lincoln Riley's staff at Oklahoma.
The D'Alesio and Callaway hires have been confirmed by the school, while we are awaiting confirmation on the Tettleton hire.