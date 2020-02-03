Ed Orgeron made a lot of changes when he took over for Les Miles as LSU's head coach, including expanding his support staff.

Orgeron continued to beef up his staff this weekend, with the championship head coach set to hire three new analyst.

LSU is now a RPO (run-pass-option) team, so they are looking to hire coaches with backgrounds running the innovative offense. With that in mind, LSU is has hired Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, who also served as the University's quarterbacks coach, which was confirmed by a source at the program.

The Samford University website reads: "For the last two seasons, Callaway mentored record-setting quarterback Devlin Hodges. In 2018, Hodges earned the Walter Payton Award for the top offensive player in all of FCS football. That season, Hodges set a school record with 4,283 yards. For his career, the three-time SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and All-American, passed for an FCS-record 14,584, breaking the old record set by Steve McNair."