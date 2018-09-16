LSU's 22-21 defeat of Auburn on Saturday sparked the nation's biggest climb in the USA Today Coaches Poll, sponsored by Amway.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0) jumped seven spots from No. 13 to No. 6 on the latest list, released Sunday morning.

Coach Ed Orgeron's team trails only No. 1 Alabama (3-0, 1-0), No. 2 Clemson (3-0), No. 3 Georgia (3-0, 1-0), No. 4 Ohio State (3-0) and No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0)

No. 7 Stanford (3-0), No. 8 Notre Dame (3-0), No. 9 Penn State (3-0) and No. 10 Virginia Tech (2-0) round out the top 10.

The Tigers are the only team in the country to have defeated two top-10 opponents after having also topped then-No. 8Miami (2-1) in the season opener.

Auburn (2-1, 0-1) meanwhile slides four spots to No. 11, as the fourth of six SEC teams in the top 25.