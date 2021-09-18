LSU rolls Central Michigan, 49-21, on encouraging night of firsts

And Smith and fellow freshman Jack Bech were as much as the forefront as anyone.

Johnson completed 26 of his 35 passes (74.3%) for 372 yards, five scores and one interception.

The Tigers reached the end zone on five of their first seven true drives — not including a one-play kneel-down before the half.

"It was fun to see 'em do it in Tiger Stadium," Orgeron said. "I see 'em do it all the time in practice, and they finally got their chance."

Or, for that matter, the last ridiculous highlight-reel score by a freshman pass-catcher.

The leaping haul of a jump-ball over a defender was the first of Smith's career, but wouldn't be the last of his debut start.

Johnson immediately let a 65-yard march down the field, capped by a 28-yard touchdown to Deion Smith, to start setting the tone.

"We saw improvement," Orgeron said. "Like I told our team, 'This wasn't nowhere about Central Michigan. This was about us, our identity, who are we gonna be and what are the things that we are going to do well as a football team?' And you saw some of them tonight."

And Max Johnson and a speedier, more confident offense — highlighted by an explosion of freshman playmakers — hung a sudden season-high scoring onslaught in a 49-21 of Central Michigan (1-2).

The Tigers (2-1) continued building their defensive momentum in an aggressive and sound showing in their final nonconference test before opening SEC play on the road next week.

On a night of firsts, LSU looked for the first time this season more like the team coach Ed Orgeron and company hoped and expected to be.

The former caught five passes for a game-high 135 yards and two touchdowns in the opening quarter.

And the latter added five receptions for 81 yards and one-handed touchdown grab in the second quarter for his first career score.

"Max threw the ball up, perfect ball right where it needed to be," Bech said. "The defender was holding my left hand, so I had to go up with one. And I made some things shake and bake and made it work. And the excitement after the play, it was surreal."

The defense meanwhile dominated its end of the bargain for much of the night.

LSU wasted no time sending a message on that side of the ball, too.

Junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. upended a receiver on the Chippewas' fourth play, jarring the ball free and launching senior defensive end Andre Anthony on a 33-yard scoop-and-score streak down the sideline to push the lead to 14-0 less than five minutes into play.

"That just set the tone for the whole game, set the tone for the defense and set our intensity," sophomore defensive end B.J. Ojulari said. "So all game we just focused on hitting the running back and trying to make him quit."

The Tigers' held Central Michigan to just 56 rushing yards — less than a quarter of its 227-yard average early in the season.

And the hostile hosts dropped quarterback Jacob Sirmon, running back Lew Nichols and company behind the line on 15 of the Chippewas' 70 plays (21.4%), including 14 of 47 (29.8%) through three quarters.

Ojulari led the way with 2.5 of the team's five sacks, and Stingley, Jaquelin Roy, Micah Baskerville, Neil Farrell Jr. and Jarell Cherry each added 1.5 tackles for loss.

""I believe this is one of the games that we needed to build our confidence and find our identity," Ojulari said. "That was LSU defense you saw tonight, so as we go into SEC play, we just want to continue that effort and that intensity."

And Roy and senior linebacker Damone Clark helped flush Sirmon from the pocket and force a bad throw that freshman safety Major Burns swiped for his first interception in purple and gold.

"That was good to see, too," Stingley said. "During practice, he's always ready for everything. He makes sure he knows what he has to do. And when he got the interception, the only thing I could do is have a big ole smile, because it was something we were waiting to see."

Johnson's second scoring connection with Smith, a 40-yard strike up the right sideline, extended LSU's lead to 21-0 with two minutes left in the opening quarter.

Central Michigan would finally scratch the scoreboard on a rare Tigers miscue, as a blown coverage left JaCorey Sullivan 15 yards free of any defender for an eventual 78-yard touchdown from Sirmon.

"I'm proud of the way the defense played today," Clark said. "We had a few busts, but that's what practice is for, that's what watching the film is for. But overall, I'm excited about our effort, how we're just flying to the ball and just relentless, just playing. We've got a few things to correct, but we'll get it fixed."

But the Chippewas would manage little else until the outcome was well into cruise control.

Johnson added touchdowns to sophomore star Kayshon Boutte and Bech in the second quarter to take a 35-7 lead into the home locker room.

And a 21-yarder to junior Devonta Lee, the first of his career, pushed the margin to 42-7 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

"I think I've grown a lot of confidence in our guys," Johnson said. "I think they've done a great job of just getting open and making a lot of great catches. And I've grown a lot of confidence as well in (offensive coordinator Jake) Peetz. I think he's done a great job of just calling the game. And I'm looking forward to just coming back to work this week."

Central Michigan safety Devonni Reed intercepted Johnson for a touchdown with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter.

And reserve quarterback Daniel Richardson connected with tight end Joel Wilson early in the fourth quarter to pull the Chippewas within 42-21.

But another LSU freshman, running back Corey Kiner, unleashed a string of highlights of his own on the subsequent 75-yard answer, including a vicious spin near the goal line en route to the game's final, 5-yard score.

"He's a strong runner, can break tackles, run inside, run outside,' Orgeron said. "He's got a spark about him. He reminds me — I'm not saying as a player, but as a person, a lot like Clyde (Edwards-Helaire).

"He steps in the room, he's a big man. He's got a great attitude. He comes to work every day and has a lot of energy just like Clyde did."

LSU travels next to Starkville, Miss., to visit Mississippi State (2-1).

"Every week, we know we want to take it one game at a time," Clark said. "But overall we know we had a few things we had to correct last week. And I feel like we took the next step. And the only way to go is up. We've just gotta keep elevating and keep doing what we're doing."