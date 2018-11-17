LSU shut down struggling Rice on Saturday and scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions to quickly take the air out of the visiting Owls.

The No. 7 Tigers (9-2) rolled to a 42-10 victory in their final home game of the season complete with career nights through the air.

Junior quarterback Joe Burrow completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 307 yards to surpass previous bests of 19 completions at Florida and 292 yards against Ole Miss.

Senior tight end Foster Moreau caught five balls for 73 yards — both career highs — and junior receiver Stephen Sullivan caught four receptions for a career-best 94 yards, with Burrow finding each for a score.

Moreau caught four passes for 64 yards against Notre Dame in last season's Citrus Bowl.

Sullivan tallied 54-yard and 50-yard nights earlier this season against Southeastern Louisiana and Ole Miss, respectively.

LSU converted five of seven third downs (62.5 percent) and scored touchdowns on six of its 10 possessions in all.

Senior running back Nick Brossette led the rushing attack with 69 yards and two scores on 14 carries, and sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 32 yards and another touchdown on five attempts.

Junior Lanard Fournette made the most of seven second-half touches with 45 yards and his first career touchdown.

Junior wide receiver Derrick Dillon caught five passes for 31 yards, and sophomore Justin Jefferson and freshman Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three each for 56 yards and 48 yards, respectively.

LSU's defense meanwhile held the Owls (1-11) to 22 yards on 16 plays on their first four possessions en route to a 198-yard evening in which Rice did not reach the end zone until the final three minutes.

The Tigers held three passers to a combined 7-for-15 performance for 101 yards and allowed 97 rushing yards, led by senior Aston Walter's 72.

Freshman Justin Otoviano rushed 11 times for 36 yards and the late score.

Rice converted just four of 14 third-down attempts (28.6 percent).

The lopsided victory allowed LSU to provide several young players experience in the second half.

Sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan completed four of six attempts for 65 yards.

Freshman running back Tae Provens rushed four times for 13 yards.

And sophomore defensive backs Cameron Lewis and Mannie Netherly and freshman defensive linemen Davin Cotton and Nelson Jenkins were all among the underclassmen to participate on defense.