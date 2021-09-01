LSU roster healing entering season, but will miss freshman WR Malik Nabers

The LSU roster is nearing full strength entering the season after a fall camp plagued by injuries.

But freshman phenom Malik Nabers will be about a few players sidelined for this weekend's opener at UCLA, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning.

"Malik will not be able to play," Orgeron said during the first SEC coaches' teleconference of the new season. "I don't know if Malik will play until a couple games into the season. He's definitely gonna be out for UCLA."

The wide receiver out of the Lafayette area had been one of the Tigers' top performers throughout fall camp and was pushing to play early and often near the top of the depth chart in a deep position group.

Most of the players have returned to full action this week, though, as LSU shifted its preparation to Houston this weekend to evade Hurricane Ida.

And Orgeron said that, even under the unusual circumstances, the team's enthusiasm as continued to ramp up as the trip to the Rose Bowl to face the Bruins now fast-approaches.

"It's game week, man, and there's a little pep in their step," he said. "We had our best practice of the whole camp yesterday at Reliant Stadium. We played music. Our guys were fired up. Derek Stingley (Jr.) was out there. Eli Ricks was out there. Our O-line was out there. Ty Davis(-Price) was out there. John Emery was out there.

"So most of our team — not all — are back. Two or three guys, I'll have to see Friday. But two or three guys are probably not gonna be ready to play. But most of our team are back, and we're excited about that."

The biggest question mark with regards to the injury report, depth chart and corresponding impacts on chemistry and execution remain on the offensive front line.

"I think the offensive line is gonna take time to gel a little bit, because we haven't had out offensive line the whole camp," Orgeron admitted. "I think that's the area that is gonna have to gel, but they're gonna have to gel fast because UCLA looks pretty good on the defensive front."