Glen West-Tiger Details Reporter

After a sluggish start in the first ten minutes, LSU was able to score and then score some more in route to a 91-50 victory over Incarnate Word.

A hot 10-2 start led by freshman Ja’vonte Smart had the LSU offense rolling early. The lead could’ve grown more if not for turnovers plaguing the team once again.

The turnover bug hit the Tigers hard in the opening minutes of the game. Tremont Waters opened with three turnovers in the first six possessions. Another was committed on a two on one break with Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor when an easy alley-oop attempt was deflected and resulted in no points.

Mays, made up for his mistake with some tenacious effort on the defensive end with four steals in the opening eight minutes. The team as a whole had a knack for poking the ball free, combining for 12 steals for the afternoon.

Freshman Darius Days, who was having a nice first half, was forced to sit after picking up his third foul with still 10 minutes to go, giving walk-on Marshall Graves some uncommon first half run.

Graves played well in Days’ absence, knocking down a corner three and not letting the Cardinals attack him on the defensive side.

The Cardinals were able to hang around for much of the first half, not allowing the lead to get any higher than 10. With the Tigers leading 24-21 with 7:47 to go in the first half, the Cardinals found themselves in the bonus.

In need of a run, the Tigers rattled off 10 straight points to take a 15 point lead with just under three minutes remaining in the half. Mays got going, scoring seven straight at one point during the run with Smart adding another seven in a row.

With LSU pulling away in the first half, former baseball player and walk-on Will Reese got in on the scoring with a transition layup in the closing seconds of the first half, giving the Tigers a 51-29 edge at the break.

The second half was more of the same as LSU continued to play inside-out basketball with Mays and Smart controlling the pace. Smart finished with 16 points and five assists while Mays finished with 13 points and four steals. The Tiger lead got as big as 45 points in the second half.

Kavell Bigby Williams also had a strong second half, posting a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

LSU will now move focus to its most important stretch of non-conference games of the season, with a road matchup against Houston followed by a neutral site game in Las Vegas against Saint Mary’s. The Tigers will then close out non-conference play with a home game against current top-25 Furman on Dec. 21.

Houston has started its season with eight straight wins and could very well be ranked come tomorrow when the polls are released. For LSU, the game will be the Tigers first opportunity in a true road setting after a neutral site series in Orlando over the Thanksgiving break.

Mays said the team hasn’t had a true road game to date and it’s something the team is looking forward to as they head into conference play.

Bigby-Williams, who hasn’t played in a road game in nearly two years, said it will be an exciting and important game to jump out early to take the crowd out of the game.

“They’re undefeated and have beaten some pretty big teams,” Bigby-Williams said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s always good to play in a hostile environment but if you’re able to silence the crowd early, it’s a good feeling.”

Wade said the Houston game will test the team’s toughness on the glass and their perimeter defense, which Wade admittedly, said has been subpar at best.

“It’s a different animal we’re fixing to see on Wednesday,” Wade said. “It’ll be a bloodbath, you could call a foul every possession. They’re as physical a team as we’ll see all year.”



