Saturday night's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-9) was the first game for the No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers (11-0) in Tiger Stadium in over a month. And LSU wasted no time putting on an offensive show for the purple and gold faithful.

The Tigers scored four first-half touchdowns to lead the Razorbacks 28-6 at halftime, eventually claiming the victory, 56-20.

With the win, LSU clinched its first SEC West title since 2011. The Tigers also claimed an SEC first in the win -- it's the first time a team has had a 4,000 yard passer, two 1,000 yard receivers and a 1,000 yard rusher.

Burrow finished 23-for-28 for 327 yards and three touchdowns. He was pulled from the game late in the third quarter once the game was safely in hand, 42-6. Myles Brennan ended the game with two completed passes for 25 yards.

The performance pushed the Heisman frontrunner's season totals to 41 passing touchdowns and 4,014 passing yards. He needs 262 yards to break Tim Couch's 4,275 yards from the 1998 season, and he's four touchdowns away from breaking Drew Lock's SEC-best 44 touchdowns in 2017.

The senior quarterback tossed a 37-yard touchdown and a 50-yarder to Ja'Marr Chase and a 10-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson.



