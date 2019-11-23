LSU routs Arkansas; clinches first SEC West title since 2011
Saturday night's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-9) was the first game for the No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers (11-0) in Tiger Stadium in over a month. And LSU wasted no time putting on an offensive show for the purple and gold faithful.
The Tigers scored four first-half touchdowns to lead the Razorbacks 28-6 at halftime, eventually claiming the victory, 56-20.
With the win, LSU clinched its first SEC West title since 2011. The Tigers also claimed an SEC first in the win -- it's the first time a team has had a 4,000 yard passer, two 1,000 yard receivers and a 1,000 yard rusher.
Burrow finished 23-for-28 for 327 yards and three touchdowns. He was pulled from the game late in the third quarter once the game was safely in hand, 42-6. Myles Brennan ended the game with two completed passes for 25 yards.
The performance pushed the Heisman frontrunner's season totals to 41 passing touchdowns and 4,014 passing yards. He needs 262 yards to break Tim Couch's 4,275 yards from the 1998 season, and he's four touchdowns away from breaking Drew Lock's SEC-best 44 touchdowns in 2017.
The senior quarterback tossed a 37-yard touchdown and a 50-yarder to Ja'Marr Chase and a 10-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson.
Junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continued his impressive streak, too. The Baton Rouge native rushed for 188 yards (including an 89-yarder) and three touchdowns, plus he hauled in seven passes for 65 yards. Edwards-Helaire's rushing total for the season is now 1,146 yards. He joined elite company; becoming the 21st 1,000-yard rushing season in LSU history.
Chase finished the game with six catches for 144 yards and two TDs, while Thaddeus Moss caught four balls for 68 yards.
LSU's freshman running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. got in on the scoring, both with rushing TDs. Davis-Price with a 2-yarder and Emery with a 39-yard TD run.
The Tigers racked up 612 yards of offense to 304 for Arkansas. In 11 games, the 2019 team has 6,172 offensive yards -- the most in a single LSU season ever.
Arkansas freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first start against LSU. He was swapped out for Nick Starkel with less than 6 minutes to go in the third quarter. Jefferson finished the game 7-for-14 for 105 passing yards.
The Razorbacks scored their first touchdown with less than 9 minutes in the game. Their third quarterback of the game, Jack Lindsey, hit Mike Woods over the middle for a 24-yard TD pass to make the score 56-13. Devwah Whaley ran in a 2-yard TD late in the game, 56-20.
LSU's last home of the 2019 season (A.K.A - the last time to see Joe Burrow play at Tiger Stadium) will be next Saturday at 6 p.m. against Texas A&M. The Tigers will play in the SEC Championship on Dec. 7 in Atlanta against Georgia.