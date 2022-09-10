LSU started strong in all three phases Saturday and cruised past crosstown guest Southern for the first victory of Brian Kelly's tenure.

The Tigers scored 37 first-quarter points — a program record for any quarter — and won their home opener, 65-17, in the first-ever meeting between the Baton Rouge universities.

Six days after a disastrous finish and overall performance on special teams, the unit started the contest with a positive spark.

Sophomore linebacker Zavier Carter forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, and sophomore defensive back Sage Ryan drove quickly on the recovery.

Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled free three plays later to convert a third-and-long and dash 18 yards to the end zone.

LSU kept its foot on the gas from there.

The Tigers' defense forced a pair of three-and-outs in Southern's first two possessions.

And the offense stretched the lead to 21-0 with a 5-yard run from junior running back Josh Williams and 17-yard strike from Daniels to sophomore receiver Jack Bech.

Senior linebacker Micah Baskerville snatched a sideline pick-six on a pass deflected by junior edge rusher Desmond Little on the first play of the Jaguars' third possession.

Little recovered a fumbled handoff exchange three plays later to set up a 5-yard pass from Daniels to sophomore receiver Malik Nabers for the fifth touchdown of the night.

Baskerville blocked Southern's next punt, and the ball eventually bounced out the back of the end zone for the 37-0 lead and program record.

Daniels launched a pass deep down the right sideline in the opening seconds of the second quarter for a 44-yard touchdown to sophomore receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Penn State transfer running back Noah Cain added a goal-line run before half to extend the margin to 51-0.

Sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin carried from 2 yards out in the third quarter to became the Tigers' fourth different player to score a rushing touchdown and eighth different player to score a touchdown overall.

The Jaguars finally got on the board later in the third as graduate transfer Benny McCray intercepted a pass from LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and darted 94 yards up the sideline.

Goodwin and Southern freshman Karl Ligon each added rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore kicker Luke Jackson added a 29-yard field goal for the Jaguars in the final seconds.

Daniels completed 10 of his 11 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Nussmeier went 13-for-23 for 183 yards and two interceptions.

Goodwin finished with 12 carries for 85 yards and two scores, and Cain had 51 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.

Eleven different receivers caught passes, led by junior Kayshon Boutte and sophomore Chris Hilton Jr. with five each.

Nabers added three for a game-high 81 yards, and Thomas had 55 yards on two catches.

Hilton finished with 47 yards, and Boutte had 42 receiving yards and a 41-yard run.

Little, sophomore defensive end Saivion Jones, Virginia transfer linebacker West Weeks and freshman linebacker Harold Perkins each recording six tackles.

And Jones, Weeks, junior defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy and Missouri transfer defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo each recording a half-sack.

Freshman kicker Damian Ramos was a perfect 9-for-9 on extra-point attempts.