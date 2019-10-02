Running back Lanard Fournette, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars star back Leonard Fournette, has left the LSU football team, Tigerdetails.com has confirmed.

Ed Aschoff of ESPN first reported the story.

Fournette, a senior, rushed for just 36 yards and one touchdown in the first four games of the 2019 season and his production declined in each game. In four seasons for the Tigers he ran for 162 yards and two TDs.

-- Georgia Southern: 6 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD

-- Texas: 3 carries, 9 yards

-- Northwestern State: 3 carries, 7 yards

-- Vanderbilt: 1 carry, 1 yard

Freshmen running backs John Emery and Ty Davis-Price played much bigger roles through the first quarter of the season, along with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is leading the team in rushing with 288 yards and five touchdowns.

According to a ESPN source, Fournette, who graduated in May, "just wants to move on with his life."