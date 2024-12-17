LSU runs away from Stetson in 99-53 win

LSU matched up with 1-10 Stetson on Tuesday night and the Tigers dominated in all aspects of the game. LSU came out on top 99-53 and only have two more games until they reach the gantlet of SEC play.
Here are my observations from LSU’s win.
First half dominance
Well, you couldn’t script a better half for the Tigers, LSU had a great first half against Stetson and going into the locker room as the score was 47-10 LSU. Stetson only had 10 points in the first half and five of them came in the final minute and a half. The Hatters scored their first basket at the 10:02 mark and only shot 12.9% from the field. Cam Carter led the Tigers with 10 points at the halfway mark. Something I really liked out of the Tigers was that they only committed four fouls as a team. Stetson did not reach the free throw line until the second half. I know LSU was playing an inferior opponent but there were still some really good things that came out of the game on Tuesday night.
Defensive hot start paved the way for LSU
As mentioned, the first half was amazing for LSU, and it would be almost impossible for them to replicate that. LSU dominated the game in steals and blocks and only gave up eight points off of turnovers. The second half started a little different from Stetson, in the first three minutes of the half they doubled their score from the first half. Stetson made their first couple of shots from the half including two three pointers. The defense gave up 44 points in the second half but that was no issue because LSU matched that and some more as they score 53 in the second half. Overall, a solid game from the defense but staying focused a little more in the last 20 minutes would have been nice to see.
The offense was rolling
It is safe to say that the offense played a good game. Putting up a season high of 99 points in dominate fashion. Two different players for LSU led the way in scoring and that Cam Carter and Vyctorious Miller, both had 16 points on the night. Corey Chest, Dji Bailey, and Curtis Givens III all were in double figures. LSU ended the night shooting just over 53% and they also shot the ball well from deep, 45.2%. Vyctorious Miller went 4-6 from behind the line as he continues an impressive freshman campaign. There isn’t a whole lot to say about this game but the box score really tells the story of how the game went. One last note, LSU as a team recorded 23 assists as they moved the ball around the court pretty good on Tuesday night.
