LSU's 2022 football schedule released by SEC

LSU may not have to leave the state for the first month of the 2022 football season.

The SEC announced its schedule Tuesday evening on SEC Network.

And the Tigers will open conference play against Mississippi State for the third straight season, in Baton Rouge on Sept. 17.

LSU will open with another premier cross-conference matchup on Labor Day weekend, without having to take the same extensive trip.

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host the Tigers' first battle with Florida State in 31 years on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Tiger Stadium will then host games three straight Saturdays, with crosstown Southern University, SEC West foe Mississippi State and out-of-conference New Mexico visiting Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, respectively.

LSU then heads to Auburn on Oct. 1, hosts Tennessee on Oct. 8, visits Florida on Oct. 15 and returns home against Ole Miss on Oct. 22.

The Tigers are not scheduled for consecutive road trips at any point in the season.

LSU will enjoy its traditional bye at the end of October before hosting Alabama on Nov. 5, then visiting Arkansas on Oct. 12.

The Tigers will then take another step out of conference for a home game Oct. 19 against UAB before closing on the road at Texas A&M on Oct. 26.