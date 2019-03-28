WASHINGTON, D.C. – The question momentarily befuddled LSU starting forward Marlon Taylor. He was asked how much impact the Tigers have received this season from their bench players, specifically the three-man wrecking crew of freshmen Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams and Darius Days. “What three guys, what bench?” Williams replied quizzically Thursday morning in Capital One Arena after the Tigers’ one-hour practice in preparation for Friday night’s NCAA East Regional semifinal against Michigan State. “Everyone in our rotation is a starter.” The willingness of Smart, Williams and Days to embrace and excel in their reserve roles is as big as any reason why the 28-6 Southeastern Conference champions Tigers are two wins away from the school’s fifth Final Four trip in history. LSU is 17-3 in games when its bench has outscored opponents. Smart, a 6-4, 200-pound guard and twin 6-6, 225-pound forwards Williams and Days have combined to average 24.5 points and 12.4 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game.

LSU reserve guard Javonte Smart is averaging 15.8 points in his last eight games.

Smart has 17 starts, but just four (when starting point guard Tremont Waters was ill) since the start of SEC play when currently still-suspended LSU coach Will Wade settled into an eight-man rotation. Williams had eight starts, but just one since he started the first seven games of the season. Days’ only three starts were a trio of December non-conference games. The willingness of Smart, Williams and Days to continually help LSU escape numerous sticky situations hasn’t gone unnoticed. “They all play within their roles and they all bring something different to the game,” LSU starting guard Skylar Mays said. “Javonte brings scoring as another guy who can make plays off the bounce. Emmitt brings energy. Darius is a tremendous shooter.” They’ve all had to sacrifice. Smart was a three-time winner of the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year while at Scotlandville Magnet. Williams was a five-star recruit from Fort Myers (Fla.) Oak Ridge High who scored 44 points in the postseason Jordan Brand Classic, breaking LeBron James’ game record by 10 points. Days was a four-star signee from Florida prep basketball factory IMG Academy. When you’ve usually been the best player on every team you’ve ever played on since you were old enough to dribble a basketball, it’s a blow to the ego to suddenly get to college and not be named a starter from day one. “I remember the first home game this year when they were announcing the starting lineups and that’s when it hit me inside,” said Days, who’s averaging 5.3 points, 4 rebounds and is the Tigers’ most accurate 3-point shooter at 37.9 percent. “I was like, `Wow, I’m not starting.’ “But I learned it doesn’t matter whether you start or not. If you come in, do your job and take care of your business, everything will work out.”

Freshman reserve forward Darius Days is LSU's most accurate 3-point shooter at 37.9 percent.

Smart said he’s tried to maintain the game-to-game mentality of a starter. “The hardest part is seeing something happen and not being on the floor,” said Smart, who’s averaging 11.4 points including 15.8 points in his last eight games. “But I just go hard every play in games and in practice and play my game, which is score and be a playmaker.” Smart also has never forgotten advice given by one of his high school coaches about coming off the bench. “He told me you’ve got to make a free throw or a layup before you touch the 3-point line,” Smart said. “I’ve always used that as a mantra for my game. Attack the paint first and then try to spread it out.” But what if your M.O. is being a 3-point shooter who’s supposed to come off the bench firing, like Days? He scored (including an immediate 3) of his game-total 10 points in the Tigers’ East Region second round win over Maryland last Saturday in the first 65 seconds after entering the game for the first time.

“I just have to get up a lot of shots up in pregame, get very warm and stay warm on the bench and don’t get cold,” Days said. “When I get in a game, I usually get up and down the court a few times to get warm before I shoot. But against Maryland when I went in the game, Naz (Reid) immediately got doubled, he got the ball back out to me, I shot it and made it. I was on from then.” Days’ long-distance shooting hasn’t been a surprise. But where he has saved the day for LSU many times this season is as a rebounder, especially when starting forwards Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams are in foul trouble. “Me and Emmitt really need to stay on the boards,” Days said. “Our four bigs need to control the rebound battle. If we do that, we usually come out with the win.” Williams, who’s averaging 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds and who’s 10-for-10 from the field in three postseason games (one SEC tournament, two SEC tourney), understands he has to be electric as soon as his name is called by Tigers’ interim coach Tony Benford.

LSU freshman reserve forward Emmitt Williams is 10-for-10 from the field in three postseason games