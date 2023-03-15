LSU’s Angel Reese became the first Lady Tiger on Wednesday to be honored as an Associated Press first-team women's basketball All-American since Sylvia Fowles in 2008.

Which absolutely makes sense since Reese, the SEC’s leading scorer (23.4 ppg) and rebounder (15.5) heading into this week’s NCAA tournament, is currently tied with Fowles for the most double-doubles in a single season in LSU history at 27.

Reese had a double-double in the first 23 games of the season, the longest streak in LSU history and the longest streak by a SEC player ever to begin a season.

She’s had five games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the nation. Her LSU record 28 rebounds vs. Texas A&M on Jan. 5 is the most by a player in the SEC since the conference started sponsoring women’s basketball during the 1981-82 season.

LSU is hosting an NCAA first/second round regional. The third-seeded Lady Tigers (28-2) open play Friday at 4:30 p.m. vs. Hawaii.