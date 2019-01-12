LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond was mentioned in various reports regarding the Ohio State defensive backs coaching search last week, although he never spoke with anyone from the Buckeye's regarding the position.

Well, this time there is substance to back it up, as multiple sources confirm that Corey Raymond is expected to arrive in Athens on Saturday to interview for the defensive backs coach vacancy under head coach Kirby Smart.

Raymond's interview was preceded by former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff, who interviewed for the position earlier in the week.

Raymond will be entering the final year of his contract as LSU's defensive backs coach, where he has been a fixture on the LSU staff since 2012, establishing himself as one of the nation's premier position coaches.

The Georgia staff is expected to meet with Raymond Saturday evening and again on Sunday, as they make their push for the nation's premier defensive backs recruiter and coach.