Over the last week, LSU has won a National Championship, lost nine underclassmen to the NFL Draft and will need to replace defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

Aranda is now the head coach of Baylor while Brady is the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

But the Tigers held onto a very important piece of Ed Orgeron's coaching staff.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond turned down an offer from Texas A&M to join Jimbo Fisher's coaching staff.

The longtime defensive backs coach is credited heavily for the Tigers' prominent claim to the "DBU" moniker. He has worked with, in some capacity, Patrick Peterson, Jamal Adams, Tyrann Mathieu, Eric Reid, Tre'Davious White, Donte Jackson and Greedy Williams. More recently he's helped develop Grant Delpit, the 2019 Thorpe Award winner, and Kristian Fulton.