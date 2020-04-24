Damien Lewis talked often during his two seasons in Baton Rouge about his appreciation for his journey from Northwest Mississippi Community College to LSU.

And, on Friday, the Seattle Seahawks helped his standout offensive guard begin writing his next chapter with a third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Coach Pete Carroll and company chose the 6-foot-2, 327-pound blocker at No. 69 overall, making him the national champion Tigers' first lineman drafted this year.

Lewis was the eighth LSU player taken overall.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick Thursday by the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 to Jacksonville, wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22 to Minnesota, linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28 to Baltimore and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32 to Kansas City in the first round.

The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans chose safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton, respectively, in the second round Friday.