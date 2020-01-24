LSU junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera and sophomore pitcher Cole Henry on Thursday were named 2020 Preseason All-Americans by D1 Baseball.

Cabrera was selected to the second team, and Henry was voted to the third team.

A product of Baton Rouge, Cabrera will wear jersey No. 8 this season, the number that is given to the LSU upperclassman who best epitomizes leadership in the Tigers’ program.

The Tigers’ primary leftfielder for the past two seasons, Cabrera will start in either center field or right field in 2020. He is a career .300 hitter with 30 doubles, four triples, 20 homers and 104 RBI.

He played in 59 games for LSU in 2019, batting .284 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 50 RBI and 40 runs. He was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team last summer as a member of the Harwich (Mass.) Mariners, posting five doubles, one triple, two homers and 14 RBI.

Cabrera batted .315 as a Freshman All-American in 2018 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 54 RBI. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors, and he finished seventh in the league in doubles and eighth in RBI.

Henry, a right-hander from Florence, Ala., was 4-2 last season with a 3.39 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts). He worked 58.1 innings, recording 18 walks, 72 strikeouts and a .226 opponent batting average. Henry was named to the Freshman All-SEC squad in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament team after firing five shutout innings on versus Southern Miss, allowing just two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Henry was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after defeating Florida with a superb effort, limiting the Gators to one run on four hits in 5.1 innings with no walks and a career-high 12 strikeouts. His strikeouts total was the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since March 30, 2017, when Alex Lange recorded 12 Ks against Texas A&M.

Henry earned a win over Texas A&M on April 6, limiting the Aggies to two runs on six hits in a career-long eight innings with no walks and nine strikeouts. He threw 96 pitches in the outing, allowing two runs in the first inning before firing seven straight shutout frames.