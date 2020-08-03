TigerDetails - LSU's Darius Days will return to school, withdraws from NBA Draft: report

LSU basketball will get a key piece to its team back for next season as Darius Days has withdrawn from the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Rothstein tweeted the information came from Days' agent Austin Walton.

The 6-6, 240-pound forward played in 31 games (30 starts) during his sophomore campaign. He averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the country in two-point shooting percentage (68.8) and eighth in the SEC in rebounding.

In the 2018-19 season, Days saw game-time in 35 games with three starts, and averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.

Days, who prepped at IMG Academy, is from Raleigh, Fla.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade is still waiting on the decisions from Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford.

Men’s basketball student-athletes have until Monday, Aug. 3 to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and retain their eligibility.