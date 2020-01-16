ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg is reporting that LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has emerged as the lead candidate for the Baylor head coaching vacancy, which opened up when Matt Rhule accepted the head coaching job for the Carolina Panthers.

Rittenberg's report was followed by a slew of other reports confirming the information. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman has since reported that Aranda was indeed expected to be named head coach, which would create yet another vacancy on the National Championship LSU staff.

Dave Aranda recently opened up about his desires to be a head coach and he has been mentioned in multiple job searches over the past two years. Aranda was recently mentioned as a potential candidate for the UNLV job, but the Running Rebels elected to hire Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.