LSU's Dave Aranda expected to be named Baylor head coach
ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg is reporting that LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has emerged as the lead candidate for the Baylor head coaching vacancy, which opened up when Matt Rhule accepted the head coaching job for the Carolina Panthers.
Rittenberg's report was followed by a slew of other reports confirming the information. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman has since reported that Aranda was indeed expected to be named head coach, which would create yet another vacancy on the National Championship LSU staff.
Dave Aranda recently opened up about his desires to be a head coach and he has been mentioned in multiple job searches over the past two years. Aranda was recently mentioned as a potential candidate for the UNLV job, but the Running Rebels elected to hire Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.
Aranda also holds the title of Associate Head Coach at LSU, and serves as the linebackers coach for the Tigers. The news of his pending departure comes just a day after the Carolina Panthers announced that LSU passing game architect Joe Brady was going to be the Panthers offensive coordinator next fall.
Adding insult to injury, LSU lost seven underclassmen to the NFL Draft thus far, paving the way for a vastly different looking football team to take the field next fall.