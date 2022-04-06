LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. impresses at pro day after Lisfranc injury

NFL Draft cornerback prospect Derek Stingley Jr. showed up to LSU's Wednesday morning and did just what he was expected to do.

Stingley Jr., who spent all of the 2021 season dealing with a Lisfranc injury, put up impressive numbers in front of all 32 NFL teams in one of the most anticipated pro days of this season.

On his first 40-yard dash attempt, Stingley ran a 4.37 followed by a 4.44 for next second try.

"Oh yeah, the 40, I could've run faster than that, but I feel fine. I don't feel any soreness or anything, so I'm good to go," Stingley told NFL Network's James Palmer.

The 6-foot, 188-pounder had a vertical jump of 38.5 inches, which would have put him fourth among all cornerbacks at the NFL combine.

"I'd say I had a good day, but I knew the whole time that I just had to come out here and treat it like a normal workout because I've been doing this my whole life," Stingley said. "There's nothing that has changed over the past couple of years, nothing that's changed since I've been a little kid."

After his showing, Stingley confirmed to reporters he injured himself on the first day of fall camp last year and played the first three games of the season with the Lisfranc injury before having surgery.

Stingley is expected to be selected early in the first round of the NFL Draft, which starts on April 28.