LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. named Freshman of the Year by PFF

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been named Freshman of the Year by Pro Football Focus.

The former Rivals No. 1 rated recruit hauled in four interceptions to go along with 14 pass breakups during his rookie season. Stingley gave up just 29 receptions, seeing 69 targeted passes come his way, all season long.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 90.1.

Read the full PFF story here.

