LSU All-American inside linebacker Devin White has an idea to make the Tigers offense more explosive.

Namely, more Devin White.

“The No. 1 area the offense needs to improve on to get better,” White said on Tuesday, “Is to put Devin White at running back.”

Assembled reporters chuckled strongly enough at this assertion that one even appeared to hold back a full-fledged spit-take.

But White wasn’t pulling anyone’s leg. He is doggedly determined to get his hands on the football this season.

“I’m being honest,” White said. “I want to get a couple carries. I want to run the ball.”

The notion is not a complete absurdity. White was recruited out of North Webster High School in Springhill, La., as a two-way player, and most schools envisioned him as a running back at the collegiate level.

There is a precedent for this type of thing happening in recent years. UCLA linebacker Myles Jack had 68 carries for 387 yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of his college career before the Jacksonville Jaguars made him a second-round pick at his natural position in 2016.

Perhaps with Jack in mind, White has attempted to lobby offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger this August.

“I told him ‘You recruited me out of high school to run the ball for LSU, and now you really hold a lot of power with who gets the ball,’” White said. “’Let me get at least five goal-line touchdowns.’”

To this point, it sounds like Ensminger is doing nothing more than humoring White’s requests.

“He said he’s working on it,” White said. “Hopefully we can see Devin White run the ball in 2018.”

Fun as it may be to see a two-way player, the Tigers probably won’t require White’s running services. The junior admits he’s been impressed with true freshman running back Chris Curry, who offers bruising short-yardage potential and then some.

“Coach O wants us to win 70 percent of our 1-on-1 drills, and I haven’t gotten 70 percent yet,” White said. “Chris calls himself Baby Beast Mode. He runs the ball extremely hard. He’s a never-back-down kind of guy.

“I feel like he belongs in the SEC. If he had gone to any other conference, it would have been too easy for him. I feel like no other conference is as smashmouth as the SEC. He came to the right school. I feel he’s going to get exactly what he was looking for.”