TigerDetails - LSU's Ed Orgeron updates coordinator search during radio interview

It has been reported that Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz and offensive assistant DJ Mangas are in town to meet with Orgeron, while Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will meet with the head coach later this week.

During his weekly interview on 104.5's "Off the Bench" with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert, Orgeron gave an update on both searches, but did not mention any candidates by name.

Since the 2020 season wrapped up in mid December for LSU and Ed Orgeron, the head coach has been busy trying to complete his staff and fill up his 2021 recruiting class.

On how he's handling the coaching search: "Find the right fit and knowing exactly what we want on offense and defense. We have done a lot of research. There's many great candidates out there that want to come. I have two guys coming in today; two of the top guys on offense. My top guy on defense will be in on Thursday and we'll see where that goes. Hopefully we can end it there. If we can’t end it there we have to go to other prospects. But we feel good about our research. Derek Ponamsky has done a great job. Austin Thomas is with me now as general manager, he's sitting right here. He's done a tremendous job. We're on top of things. It’s about the right fit for LSU and bringing the LSU standard of performance to LSU, and we are excited about it.”

On Austin Thomas' role: "He's going to be general manager. We have a lot of employees here and a lot of them are going to answer to Austin. Austin is going to help me manage the roster and do all the things he's been doing."

On conversations with Joe Brady: “I have a lot of respect for Joe. Derek had most of the conversations with him, but he asked the things I wanted to hear. 'Joe, who could run your offense?' And he recommended two guys who are here today. I believe in Joe and what he’s done and believe in Coach Ensminger. I thought those two guys worked great together two years ago. I thought this year we lost a little bit of it and it was because of the expertise of Joe. I want to get back to that offense.”

Status of Arik Gilbert: "We love Arik. He entered the transfer portal. We're still in contact with his mother and family. Hopefully he wants to come back. I just wish the best for him."

On offensive candidates seeing young talent on roster: "When you come to LSU, and in the SEC, you're on the top and competing with the very best. It's done very well for guys like Joe Brady and Dave Aranda. I think those guys see that. They know we have the talent. They know we have the capabilities at LSU to win the national championship. We did it two years ago. They see the great team we put together, so yeah I think they're excited about it."

On his defensive line: "I'm happy, but I know those guys and I talked to every one of them and we all have things we have to get better at and it starts with me. I identified some things that they have to get better at and I want them to start working on it right when we get back to work. Our mid-year freshman are reporting on Saturday and I'll see their parents on Saturday then our team will have a big team meeting on Monday. This is about family and I can't wait to see our guys come back and us to have a great offseason."

Thoughts on early signing class: "Outstanding job by our staff. We got some great defensive lineman. This Bryce Langston from Vanguard, Florida, just watch him on tape. He's quick twitch. He can go. We got some great rushers. We had to identify two safeties. Sage Ryan was a battle to the end and I'm so glad we kept him in the state of Louisiana and Derek Davis of Pennsylvania. There's a lot of great players especially the offensive linemen coming back. That's where we needed help and all those guys are coming back. I'm thankful and so proud of them."

On his quarterback room: "Thank you, Joe Burrow. That's the biggest recruiting tool you have. Win the Heisman, first guy picked in the draft, national champion, graduate; what else can you ask for?"

On his timeline: “I'd like to have everyone in place by the time the team gets back, but that may be wishful thinking. I just got to get the right guys in. Hopefully the guys we have in this week are the right guys and if not we'll get the right guys."

On Myles Brennan's injury: "I'm going to talk to Jack (Marucci). I think he's made progress. He's not 100 percent healthy yet, but I do expect to hear some good news in the spring. He hasn't been cleared yet."

You can listen to the full radio interview HERE.