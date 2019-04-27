The former two-star prospect who was officially offered an LSU scholarship two hours after signing day started in February 2015 is now property of Oakland.

Tigers’ tight end Foster Moreau, who came on strong in postseason exposure at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine, was drafted No. 137 overall by the Raiders in the fourth round Saturday.

The 6-4, 253-pound Moreau, who 46 passes for 550 yards and five touchdowns the last two seasons at LSU, began impressing pro scouts during his Senior Bowl week in January.

The scouts knew that Moreau had the physicality to be a solid run blocker, but they didn’t realize how tough he was catching the ball in a crowd and how punishing a runner he is after the catch.