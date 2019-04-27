LSU's Foster Moreau taken No. 137 overall in 4th round by the Raiders
The former two-star prospect who was officially offered an LSU scholarship two hours after signing day started in February 2015 is now property of Oakland.
Tigers’ tight end Foster Moreau, who came on strong in postseason exposure at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine, was drafted No. 137 overall by the Raiders in the fourth round Saturday.
The 6-4, 253-pound Moreau, who 46 passes for 550 yards and five touchdowns the last two seasons at LSU, began impressing pro scouts during his Senior Bowl week in January.
The scouts knew that Moreau had the physicality to be a solid run blocker, but they didn’t realize how tough he was catching the ball in a crowd and how punishing a runner he is after the catch.
At the NFL combine in February, he ran a 4.66 40-yard dash (fifth among all tight ends and had a 36½-inch vertical jump (tied for third among tight ends).
During LSU’s Pro Day in March, Moreau spoke about pro scouts being surprised at his pass-catching skills.
”They didn't expect me to do that because I haven't shown that on my game tape, which is apparent,” Moreau said. “It's fun to get out there, raise questions. Not to prove people wrong but just kind of take people aback, be a pleasant surprise.”
Last season, Moreau had just 22 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He was forced to become more of blocker because of LSU’s struggling pass protection. Also, Moreau wasn’t the beneficiary of two-tight end formations because the Tigers didn’t use many due to season-long injuries to Thaddeus Moss (foot) and Jamal Pettigrew (ACL).
“We should have used Foster more in the passing game,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron lamented.