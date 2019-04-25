LSU's Greedy Williams slips to Day 2 of NFL Draft amid rare CB drought
The drought finally ended at No. 29.The New York Giants traded into the first round late Thursday to select Georgia star Deandre Baker with their third pick of the NFL draft.Baker was the first cor...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news