LSU’s Haleigh Bryant selected top female amateur athlete in Louisiana
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl's James J. Corbett Award winner as the top female amateur athlete in Louisiana. The Corbett Awards have been presented since 1967 and its honorees include 19 NFL players, 9 MLB players and 4 NBA players.
Bryant said, "I wanted to do everything possible to get this team to where it deserves to be. This program deserves everything. That was my main goal. I wouldn't have been able to do any of this without my teammates and coaches. We all work so hard as a team; we all supported each other. It means so much."
Bryant is just the second LSU gymnast in program history to win the NCAA individual all-around title when she posted a score of 39.7125 at the NCAA Championship. She finished as one of the top 10 performers on every event with her scores of 9.900 on vault, 9.925 on bars, 9.950 on beam and 9.9375 on floor in the final four. She also holds the program record for perfect 10.0 scores with 18, as well as having earned the highest all-around score (39.925) in LSU history. She is the fourth LSU gymnast to be recognized with the Corbett Award, joining Susan Jackson, who earned the honor in 2010, as well as Sarah Finnegan (2019) and Ashleigh Gnat (2017), who is now an assistant coach for the Tigers.
“[The Corbett Award] is such an honor, I’ve looked up to those girls for so long,” Bryant said. “I watched them on TV. To follow in their footsteps is an honor. To accomplish what my idols accomplished feels amazing. Seeing their success is why I came to LSU. It’s an honor to continue that.”