LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl's James J. Corbett Award winner as the top female amateur athlete in Louisiana. The Corbett Awards have been presented since 1967 and its honorees include 19 NFL players, 9 MLB players and 4 NBA players.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3Vpc2lhbmHigJlzIGJlc3QgPGJyPjxicj5IYWxlaWdoIEJyeWFu dCBpcyB0aGUgdG9wIGZlbWFsZSBhdGhsZXRlIGluIHRoZSBzdGF0ZSBhbmQg dGhlIHdpbm5lciBvZiB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9TdWdhckJvd2xOb2xhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdWdhckJv d2xOb2xhPC9hPiBDb3JiZXR0IEF3YXJkISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR2VhdXhUaWdlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHZWF1eFRpZ2VyczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhbGVpZ2hicnlhbnQzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYWxlaWdoYnJ5YW50MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL25CNDFNNUU0TVkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uQjQxTTVF NE1ZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExTVSBHeW1uYXN0aWNzIChATFNVZ3ltKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xTVWd5bS9zdGF0dXMvMTgx MDM1MTU5NTc0NzQxODE3NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDgs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Bryant said, "I wanted to do everything possible to get this team to where it deserves to be. This program deserves everything. That was my main goal. I wouldn't have been able to do any of this without my teammates and coaches. We all work so hard as a team; we all supported each other. It means so much."

Bryant is just the second LSU gymnast in program history to win the NCAA individual all-around title when she posted a score of 39.7125 at the NCAA Championship. She finished as one of the top 10 performers on every event with her scores of 9.900 on vault, 9.925 on bars, 9.950 on beam and 9.9375 on floor in the final four. She also holds the program record for perfect 10.0 scores with 18, as well as having earned the highest all-around score (39.925) in LSU history. She is the fourth LSU gymnast to be recognized with the Corbett Award, joining Susan Jackson, who earned the honor in 2010, as well as Sarah Finnegan (2019) and Ashleigh Gnat (2017), who is now an assistant coach for the Tigers.