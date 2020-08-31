TigerDetails - LSU's Ja'Marr Chase releases statement about opting out

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has confirmed via Twitter that he plans on opting out of his remaining eligibility at LSU and focus on his preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

"First and foremost, I have to thank my teammates, coaches, amazing LSU fans and everyone else who has supported me to this point," he said in a message posted on social media. "It is truly an honor to represent this university, community and the great state of Louisiana.

"We are living in such an unprecedented time, and despite the ongoing pandemic, my teammates and I have worked hard this offseason preparing to defend out national championship. We know the expectations in front of us and are doing all that we can to accept the challenge, working toward new goals we set for ourselves individually and as a team.

"Personally, words cannot describe the great honor I have felt to wear the LSU uniform and the #7. I appreciated each and every one of my teammates for your hard work and pushing me to get better every day. There is nothing I want to do more than suit up in #7 for the LSU Tigers. However, after careful consideration and many emotional conversations with my family, I have come to a difficult decision and will opt out of the 2020 season.

"The competitor in me badly wants to play the season and go to war with my brothers, but during this time with so much going on, this is what's best for my family. I also understand the responsibility of being chosen to wear the #7 jersey, and that's an honor that I don't take for granted. I have been fighting the thoughts and concerns that have crept into my mind but I cannot ignore what I feel in my heart and this ultimately is the best decision for me. I'll look forward to returning to the field in 2021."

The New Orleans native and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner caught 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 scores during 2019.

He is considered to be a top 10 draft pick in 2021.