LSU's Jack of all trades providing unexpected punch at the plate
When he signed with the Tigers after a National Championship at LSU-Eunice, the LSU coaching staff knew what kind of glove they were getting with Jack Merrifield. Named the 2021 NJCAA National Defe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news