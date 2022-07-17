LSU's Jacob Berry selected No. 6 overall by Miami in MLB draft

As expected, LSU sophomore infielder Jacob Berry was the first Tiger taken Sunday night in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft going No.6 overall to the Miami Marlins.

Berry, who became the 20th first-round selection in LSU history, is the Tigers' highest overall selection since 2015 when infielder Alex Bregman was chosen No. 2 overall by the Houston Astros.

Berry transferred this past season from Arizona when Arizona coach Jay Johnson replaced Paul Mainieri as LSU's head coach.

In his only season with the Tigers, he batted a team-best .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs. He was a 2022 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, a second-team All-America performer and second-team All-SEC honoree.

Also, LSU had freshman signees who were drafted in the first round.

Outfielder Justin Crawford of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High was taken No. 17 overall in the first round by the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortstop Mikey Romero of Orange Lutheran, California was selected No. 24 overall by Boston.