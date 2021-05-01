 TigerDetails - LSU's JaCoby Stevens drafted by Philadelphia Eagles in sixth round
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 16:37:04 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU's JaCoby Stevens drafted by Philadelphia Eagles in sixth round

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
@JeritRoser

The Philadelphia Eagles selected LSU safety Jacoby Stevens in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday at No. 224 overall.

He became the Tigers' sixth player chosen, along with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the first round, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second, linebacker Jabril Cox and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin in the fourth and wide receiver Racey McMath earlier in the sixth.

He also joined Louisiana native DeVonta Smith, the Amite product and Heisman winner at Alabama, and Crimson Tide offensive lineman Landon Dickerson as a third SEC pick headed to Philadelphia.

The Eagles also took Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Milton Williams among its first eight picks.

Stevens played in 42 games in four years in Baton Rouge, including a start at wide receiver as a freshman in 2017 before transitioning to a full-time defensive starter the past three seasons.

The former five-star recruit made 29 starts in the secondary and finished his career with 190 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

Stevens was LSU’s nominee for the 2020 Good Works Team and the 2020 Wuerffel Award.

