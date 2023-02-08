Careless turnovers. Too many missed open shots. Porous defense.

LSU’s consistent formula for bad basketball continued in its 11th straight loss Wednesday night in a 64-53 SEC defeat at Mississippi State.

Fifteen Tigers’ turnovers leading to 20 MSU points, 42 percent field goal shooting and a defense that allowed 34 points in the paint featuring 14 MSU layups and two dunks doomed LSU (12-12, 1-10 SEC) to another loss.

"They (MSU) came out to start in the second half, punched us in the face and we were unable to respond," LSU first-year coach Matt McMahon. "Our half-court defense really let us down in the second half. You're not going to win on the road and your opponent shoots 65 percent in the second half."

State’s D.J. Jeffries, a Memphis transfer who entered the game hitting just 3 of his last 25 3-pointers, nailed a season-high 5 of 6 3’s for a game-high 18 points.

The Tigers were led by KJ Williams with 11 points on just 4 of 7 field goals. Adam Miller added 10 points but missed 5 of 6 3-pointers. Derek Fountain, who had 26 points in Saturday's loss to Alabama, also had 10 points on a.mere 3 of 3 field goals.

"We just weren't able to get them (Williams and Fountain) enough touches in the scoring area to make enough points to have a chance to win the game," McMahon said.

Mississippi State won its third straight game and improved to 16-8 overall and 4-7 in the SEC. It was the Bulldogs’ fifth straight win over LSU.

The game started with a series of runs with MSU scoring 10 straight points to open the contest, LSU responded with a 10-0 burst, the Bulldogs scored four straight and then LSU’s 10-0 rally gave the Tigers their largest lead of the first half at 20-14 with 8:21 left.

But after Miller’s 3-pointer maintained the Tigers’ lead at 22-16 with 7:20 left, LSU missed its final six shots of the half, committed seven turnovers and didn't score again until hitting.a free throw two minutes into the second half.

Yet MSU, which missed 8 of its final 11 shots in the first half, could manage only a 9-0 run to take a 25-22 halftime lead.

The halftime stats were virtually even across the board except for turnovers. LSU’s 11 first-half turnovers – four players had two each – led to 11 MSU points. The Tigers scored 5 points off 6 Bulldogs’ miscues.

LSU opened the second half missing its first four shots, MSU made 4 of its first 5 including a pair of layups and a dunk for a 34-23 lead with 15:42 left to play.

MSU repeatedly got to the basket because the Tigers’ two alleged rim protectors – Williams and his backup Shawn Phillips each had three fouls with the second half less than two minutes old.

LSU finally got through a stretch of two-minute stretch with no turnovers. The result was a 7-2 Tigers’ run that cut MSU’s lead to 36-30 with 12:06 left to force the home team to call timeout.

But the Tigers quickly faded and had no offensive firepower or defensive will to avoid another loss.

LSU returns home Saturday night at 7:30 against Texas A&M (17-7, 9-2). The Aggies, who beat the Tigers 69-56 on Jan. 7 in College Station, have sole possession of second-place in the SEC after Tennessee's last-second loss at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.







