LSU lost one of its best players on the first defensive drive of the Florida State game Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome.

Standout defensive tackle Maason Smith injured his left knee while celebrating a defensive stop. Multiple sources confirmed Monday to TigerDetails that Smith tore his left anterior cruciate ligament and will have surgery in three weeks.

Smith will be out for the remainder of the season.

Smith immediately grabbed at his knee and needed help off the field. After spending a few minutes in the injury tent, Smith walked toward the locker room under his own power.

He returned to the sideline after halftime in street clothes and crutches to cheer on his teammates throughout the rest of the game.

Smith recorded 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks during his freshman season in Baton Rouge. He played in nine games, started four, in 2021 and missed the final few games dealing with a leg injury.

Coming out of Terrebonne High School in Houma, Smith was the Rivals No. 1 overall prospect for majority of his senior season in the 2021 recruiting class.