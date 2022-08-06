LSU enters fall camp with tons of new faces — but also tons of talent — all over the roster and coaching staff.

And those dynamics should make for some intriguing battles all over the depth chart.

The Tigers are now less than a month away from kicking off the Brian Kelly era Sept. 4 against Florida State in New Orleans.

And the TigerDetails staff is diving into preseason discussion topics and perspectives as camp begins, including which position battles outside of quarterback have most piqued our interest.