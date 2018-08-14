LSU's movers and shakers in the updated Rivals100
Palmer adds a 5th star
The newly released Rivals100 debuted on Tuesday and the biggest beneficiary of the rankings update was LSU wide receiver commit Trey Palmer. Palmer has long been a staple in the Rivals100 and has now added a fifth star beside his name.
Rivals analyst Chad Simmons was impressed by the 5-star wide receiver's game during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by Adidas back in June.
“Every time you see Palmer, you leave more impressed. He is such a quick-twitch athlete and he can do so much on the football field. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and he does so much damage after the catch. The LSU commit could get a strong look at cornerback as well. He lined up there at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in June and was one of the best that day. He is such a natural athlete and the best football is definitely ahead of him. He plays baseball, runs track and plays football at Kentwood (La.), so once he turns his focus to only football, adds weight, settles at one position and refines his game — watch out.”
Palmer vaulted up 55 spots in the Rivals100 and now sits No. 19 overall in the country.
Emery improves position in Rivals100
Destrehan (La.) tailback John Emery Jr., a Georgia verbal, slid up 21 spots and now sits at No. 59 overall in the Rivals100.
See the updated Rivals100 here
The 6-foot, 200-pounder out of South Louisiana committed to the Bulldogs at the end of July, but remains a priority for the Tigers. Emery is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the Class of 2019.
Bradford debuts in the Rivals100
LSU offensive tackle verbal pledge Anthony Bradford was among the prospects who saw their stocks skyrocket this summer. The 4-star from Michigan is now ranked inside the Rivals100 and stands at No. 67 in the country.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound mauler committed to LSU in the spring after taking an official visit for the spring game. He caught the attention of Rivals analyst Mike Farrell in a big way.
"LSU offensive tackle commitment Anthony Bradford made a nice move as well, jumping 57 spots into the Rivals100. He and guard Kardell Thomas, a five-star prospect, form one of the best duos along the offensive line in the county."
Movers, shakers in the rankings
There were other notable LSU commitments and targets that saw bumps up and down in the newly released Rivals100. Here are some of note:
--Derek Stingley Jr. remained the No. 1 overall prospect
--Ishmael Sopsher moved up one spot and now sits at No. 8 overall in the rankings.
--Kardell Thomas jumped three spots and is No. 11 overall in the rankings. He's the No. 1 guard in the class.
--Nakobe Dean remains a 4-star inside linebacker. He fell eight spots to No. 32 overall.
--Noah Cain fell 22 spots and is ranked No. 71 overall in the Rivals100. Cain is the No. 4 running back in the class behind Trey Sanders, Devyn Ford and Emery.
--Jalen Curry fell one spot to No. 73 overall.
--Devonta Lee dropped 31 spots and now sits at No. 75 in the Rivals100. Lee is being courted as an offensive athlete by LSU.