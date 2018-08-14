The newly released Rivals100 debuted on Tuesday and the biggest beneficiary of the rankings update was LSU wide receiver commit Trey Palmer. Palmer has long been a staple in the Rivals100 and has now added a fifth star beside his name.

Rivals analyst Chad Simmons was impressed by the 5-star wide receiver's game during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by Adidas back in June.

“Every time you see Palmer, you leave more impressed. He is such a quick-twitch athlete and he can do so much on the football field. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and he does so much damage after the catch. The LSU commit could get a strong look at cornerback as well. He lined up there at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in June and was one of the best that day. He is such a natural athlete and the best football is definitely ahead of him. He plays baseball, runs track and plays football at Kentwood (La.), so once he turns his focus to only football, adds weight, settles at one position and refines his game — watch out.”

Palmer vaulted up 55 spots in the Rivals100 and now sits No. 19 overall in the country.