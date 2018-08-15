LSU's movers and shakers in the updated Rivals250
Davis bound for a boost
LSU running back pledge Tyrion Davis did not see a big boost in the Rivals250 update, but that could change after his senior season at Southern Lab.
The big-bodied downhill runner is a name to watch, according to analyst Chad Simmons.
"Louisiana running back Tyrion Davis is one that i can see finishing at a higher ranking this cycle. He is a strong, powerful back that is only going to get better. The LSU commit is not all about the camps and it is always tough for running backs to shine in that setting, but he is in good shape, he plays on a very good team and he will likely have a huge senior season. He runs hard, he has balance and I see his body changing for the better once he gets to college."
Davis currently sits at No. 210 overall in the Rivals250 for 2019.
Isaac skyrockets up to No. 169
LSU is in need of an edge-rusher for its 2019 recruiting class and is currently eyeing New York 4-star defensive end Adisa Isaac as the guy.
Isaac jumped up 34 spots and is sitting at No. 169 overall in the updated Rivals250.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound pass-rusher is set to make his first visit to Baton Rouge in September with a decision expected soon after.
Brooks jumps into top 200
LSU outside linebacker commitment Marcel Brooks has seen his stock rise this summer. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive athlete out of Flower Mound (Texas) High School was one of the nation's biggest risers, jumping 40 spots in the Rivals250 to No. 195 overall.
Brooks committed to LSU over Alabama this spring and worked out at multiple prospect camps, showing out at linebacker and safety. He looks to be a versatile weapon for Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.
Parker improves position
Ruston (La.) High's Ray Parker is on LSU's wish list for the 2019 class. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound uncommitted prospect improved to No. 217 overall in the newly updated Rivals250, a 13-spot leap.
Parker is being recruited by LSU as a tight end, but Rivals views him as a future standout at offensive tackle.
Starks debuts in Rivals250
LSU views 4-star New Orleans linebacker Donte Starks as Devin White's heir in the middle of the defense. The John Ehret (La.) High School product made his debut in the Rivals250 update.
Starks enters the fray at No. 223 overall. He committed to the Tigers in July.
Starks has transferred back to Louisiana after playing multiple seasons in Coastal Mississippi. With a strong senior season, he will have a chance to further improve his ranking.