LSU running back pledge Tyrion Davis did not see a big boost in the Rivals250 update, but that could change after his senior season at Southern Lab.

The big-bodied downhill runner is a name to watch, according to analyst Chad Simmons.

"Louisiana running back Tyrion Davis is one that i can see finishing at a higher ranking this cycle. He is a strong, powerful back that is only going to get better. The LSU commit is not all about the camps and it is always tough for running backs to shine in that setting, but he is in good shape, he plays on a very good team and he will likely have a huge senior season. He runs hard, he has balance and I see his body changing for the better once he gets to college."

Davis currently sits at No. 210 overall in the Rivals250 for 2019.