Media swarmed to Xavier University to ask coaches and players from LSU and Clemson a wide range of questions entering Monday's national championship game.

But TigerDetails.com called upon a couple of specialists to help get to the bottom of some real issues.

Junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg and senior long snapper Blake Ferguson took the microphone through Saturday morning's media day event to pick their teammates' and coaches' brains.

Want to know about freshman defensive tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika's upcoming music release?

Freshman offensive lineman Thomas Perry's favorite foods in the dining hall?

Coach Ed Orgeron's gumbo intake and preferences?

Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's budgeting?

Von Rosenberg and Ferguson have some fun getting the answers.