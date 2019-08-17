As expected after a subpar showing in last Saturday’s preseason scrimmage, LSU’s offense fired on all cylinders Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

The second scrimmage of the preseason, with the season opener two weeks away on Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern, mimicked an actual game rather than specific down and distance situations like last weekend’s scrimmage.

“We went straight into game mode,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “If they went three-and-out, they were out. It was just like a game without the punting.”

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan combined to complete 27-of-49 attempts for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Burrow, the Tigers’ returning starter who sat out the first scrimmage with an unspecified injury, hit 14-of-24 passes for 160 yards and two TDs, and was sacked twice.

“Joe got the ball to the right receiver and he showed the ability to escape the pocket,” Orgeron said. “We didn’t run Joe much.”

Brennan, LSU’s returning backup who struggled in the opening scrimmage taking over Burrow’s temporary starting vacancy, was 13-of-25 for 260 yards with a TD strike. He was sacked three times.

“Myles had a tremendous day,” Orgeron said. “He moved around the pocket. He made some deep throws. Some of the balls not completed were drops by the receiver with the ball right in their hands.

“(Senior staff consultant) John Robinson observes everything and he says, `Coach, your young quarterback is getting better and better. He’s getting more and more comfortable in this offense. He’s staying in the pocket and his reads are better.’

“We have two quarterbacks who can go in the game right now and win for us.”

Orgeron said he gave junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson the day off, preferring to rest their legs while getting a look at younger players.

Freshman John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price got the bulk of the carries. Emery Jr. ran for 68 yards in 11 attempts and Davis-Price gained 20 yards on 13 carries (“He made some good tough yards, especially in short-yardage goal line,” Orgeron said).

Junior Racey McMath topped all receivers with six catches for 58 yards. He was followed by freshman redshirt Jaray Jenkins (five for 73) and sophomore Ja’Marr Chase five for 45).

Freshman placekicker Cade York made 7-of-8 field goals with a long of 51 yards. He’s now 15-of-17 in the preseason.

Defensively, Orgeron erred on the side of caution by sitting out starters Grant Delpit, K’Lavon Chaisson and Kristian Fulton, all whom continue to recover from unspecified injuries.

“If we had to play a game today, we could have pushed all three of those guys to play,” Orgeron said. “Next week, we’ll be going into game mode, they’ll be taking all the first team reps.

“But the next time we go live will be game day.”