LSU's offense fires the rock all over the joint in preseason scrimmage 2
As expected after a subpar showing in last Saturday’s preseason scrimmage, LSU’s offense fired on all cylinders Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
The second scrimmage of the preseason, with the season opener two weeks away on Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern, mimicked an actual game rather than specific down and distance situations like last weekend’s scrimmage.
“We went straight into game mode,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “If they went three-and-out, they were out. It was just like a game without the punting.”
Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan combined to complete 27-of-49 attempts for 420 yards and three touchdowns.
Burrow, the Tigers’ returning starter who sat out the first scrimmage with an unspecified injury, hit 14-of-24 passes for 160 yards and two TDs, and was sacked twice.
“Joe got the ball to the right receiver and he showed the ability to escape the pocket,” Orgeron said. “We didn’t run Joe much.”
Brennan, LSU’s returning backup who struggled in the opening scrimmage taking over Burrow’s temporary starting vacancy, was 13-of-25 for 260 yards with a TD strike. He was sacked three times.
“Myles had a tremendous day,” Orgeron said. “He moved around the pocket. He made some deep throws. Some of the balls not completed were drops by the receiver with the ball right in their hands.
“(Senior staff consultant) John Robinson observes everything and he says, `Coach, your young quarterback is getting better and better. He’s getting more and more comfortable in this offense. He’s staying in the pocket and his reads are better.’
“We have two quarterbacks who can go in the game right now and win for us.”
Orgeron said he gave junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson the day off, preferring to rest their legs while getting a look at younger players.
Freshman John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price got the bulk of the carries. Emery Jr. ran for 68 yards in 11 attempts and Davis-Price gained 20 yards on 13 carries (“He made some good tough yards, especially in short-yardage goal line,” Orgeron said).
Junior Racey McMath topped all receivers with six catches for 58 yards. He was followed by freshman redshirt Jaray Jenkins (five for 73) and sophomore Ja’Marr Chase five for 45).
Freshman placekicker Cade York made 7-of-8 field goals with a long of 51 yards. He’s now 15-of-17 in the preseason.
Defensively, Orgeron erred on the side of caution by sitting out starters Grant Delpit, K’Lavon Chaisson and Kristian Fulton, all whom continue to recover from unspecified injuries.
“If we had to play a game today, we could have pushed all three of those guys to play,” Orgeron said. “Next week, we’ll be going into game mode, they’ll be taking all the first team reps.
“But the next time we go live will be game day.”
Here’s Orgeron on:
Overall view of the scrimmage: “The offense really came out and fought the first team defense. In the second half, the defense stopped the offense. Then in a two-minute drive, (starting quarterback) Joe (Burrow) scored to send the scrimmage into overtime. There was an exchange of field goals and we had to stop the scrimmage because of lightning.
“The offensive line did well. We challenged them, next man up. We don’t blink.
“I thought our guys came out to play. We had a little rain, kept on playing (into) sunshine and we got to finish an outstanding scrimmage."
On the progress of the offense: “The passing game is there. Once we get all of our running backs in the run game and solidify some things next week in the offensive line – we want a better run game, we want to be 50/50, we want to be physical – we’re close.”
If all the starters are set: “I feel like I know who our starters will be at most positions. The left guard position isn’t solidified yet. We have to get a look at who’s going to be the third safety. We have to look at who’s going to be a starting linebacker, Is it going to be Jacob Phillips? Is it Patrick Queen? Is it Damone Clark? I don’t think we have to make that decision now.
“Thaddeus Moss is making a big push to be considered as a starter (at tight end). I want the two young running backs to show me they are ready to play so we can put them in live action.”
Starting left guard candidates: “Chasen Hines has all the physical tools and skills to be an outstanding player. He’s had a hampering injury, so he hasn’t been put through the fire yet. Adrian Magee is a veteran who has played some good football. Getting Damien Lewis back is going to help us. (Freshman) Anthony Bradford is moving from tackle to guard and we think he’s more suited to play guard. Badara Traore can play both tackle and guard.
"Obviously, we’re thin on the line, so we have some guys play both positions.”
On junior offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell: “He’s doing well. He’s had his best camp. He got significant snaps last year. We have no problem putting him in.”
Freshman guard Kordell Thomas, who had ankle surgery: “It was an unfortunate accident. He got hit from behind. I don’t know if he’s out for the year.”
Who’s winning the line of scrimmage: “When the offensive line was intact, they were winning the line of scrimmage. Our defensive line has made progress against the run, especially the last couple of days. They got better in their technique, lower in their stance.
“But we still have a ways to go. In order for us to be a dominant football team, this group has to make progress throughout the season.
The receivers: “I’m excited about Racey McMath. He’s catching the ball, he’s big and strong. He’s one of the best special team players. I’m excited about Trey Palmer. The guy is going to be an excellent receiver. I’m excited about seeing Stephen Sullivan catch the ball at tight end and Thaddeus Moss. Terrence Marshall has really come on strong. Jaray Jenkins has had a good camp.”
The battle for starting nose tackle: “(Freshman) Siaki (Ika) has been out a couple of days (with an injury). (Freshman) Joe Evans is coming along, he’s showed that he can play and go in there and get some snaps. (Sophomore) Tyler (Shelvin) had a real big hit today on John Emery, but he still needs to get in shape. He’s still has a nagging knee injury and he needs to be more consistent.”
Hiring new defensive line coach Bill Johnson: “With me and Kenechi (Udeze) coaching the defensive front was going well. At the time, that was the solution and it was a good solution. But my job is to be the head coach.
“Then, Bill came to visit. I thought about approaching him for defensive line coach. He’s from Louisiana (Monroe). He said,`Well, I’ve got to think about it.’ Then, two seconds later, he turned around and said,`I’m coming.’ He’s always wanted to coach at LSU.
“He has a lot of experience. He’s a tremendous teacher. The players are going to love him. He’s a great staff member, he does a tremendous job in recruiting. I think he brings a wealth of things to our staff.
“Bill is the defensive line coach for this year, and then we’ll re-visit things and see what happens.”
