LSU's offense never looked back after that, scoring touchdowns on all six drives of the first half. Daniels led the offense to touchdown drives of 77, 76, 69, 80, 70 and 85-yards and finished the first half with 269 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, a 75% completion percentage and 32 rushing yards. Needless to say, Daniels was red hot all night.

The Tigers won the coin toss and elected to receive to begin the game. Jayden Daniels and the offense had no problem moving the ball on their opening drive, going 77-yards on seven plays and capped it off by a 26-yard TD to Brian Thomas Jr.

Six days removed from a disappointing week one effort, the Tigers came out in their home opener with something to prove. The Tigers starting offense opened the game with six consecutive TD drives in the first half of the game and played nearly flawless football.





Daniels spread the ball around through the air against Grambling. All four of LSU's receivers who caught a pass in the first half ended up with 50+ receiving yards and at least one touchdown.

Brian Thomas led all receivers with six catches, 78-yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers followed him up with five receptions for 58-yards and one touchdown. Kyren Lacy hauled in three balls for 62-yards and a touchdown and Chris Hilton Jr. caught two balls for 53-yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, we saw a much better outing than we did a week ago against FSU. Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs and former LSU walk-on Josh Williams handled most of the load on the ground in the first half, combining to rush for 158-yards on just 21 rushing attempts (7.52 YPC) and one touchdown.

As Brian Kelly told us, freshman Zalance Heard earned ample playing time in the first half. He got snaps at right tackle with the first team every other drive with Emery Jones moving to right guard. Heard held his own against Grambling's defensive front, and the Tigers punched in a rushing touchdown right behind him.

Overall, the Tigers starting offense looked much better than they did a week ago. The established the run, Daniels was constantly pushing the ball downfield and the offensive line played much better. LSU needed this game to get back on track and they may be able to ride this momentum into Starkville next Saturday.