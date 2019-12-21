The LSU Tigers basketball fell to 7-4 on Saturday night after a loss to USC at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca.



The Tigers went in the intermission with a 35-28 lead, but were outscored 42-33 in the second half. The Tigers offense did not board the plane to LAX, as the Tigers only mustered 36.8-percent shooting (25-68) and a putrid 16.7-percent (3-18) from the three-point stripe.



LSU held the lead for much for much of the contest, but relinquished the advantage with just inside five minutes left in the contest, and were not able to gain it back. The Trojans extended its lead to seven with 3:09 left in the game before LSU was to slowly chip away at the lead behind an increased pressure defensively.

USC scored on an offensive put back to go up 70-66 with just :12 left in the game. The Tigers quickly pushed the ball up court, leading to a layup by Skylar Mays, which was followed by an immediate timeout. An ensuing foul on the in-bound play resulted in a Trojans missed free throw. The ball was rebounded by forward Darius Days, who then passed it to Javonte Smart for a game winning three that didn't fall.



Not all was lost for the Tigers, as senior guard Skylar Mays had a strong showing finishing with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals to go along with a pair of assist. Freshman forward Trendon Watford pitched in with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.



The Tigers are set to be back on the hardwood next Sunday (dec. 29) to take on an undefeated Liberty team (14-0).





