"You're up, 24-0, and guys maybe wanna take a break or our second team goes in, and we put our hands down. We say we've gotta tighten our hands up. You put your hands down, you're gonna get hit in the face. And that's what happened."

"I think we have to be mature and finish," coach Ed Orgeron said. "We have to tell the guys, 'Look, man, we have to have killer instinct, gotta smell the blood in the water and go get it,' and we're not doing it right now ... I think (focus) has something to do with it — I really do.

That rollercoaster has been par for the 2018 course and stands as an increasing concern as the meat of SEC play fast approaches.

The Tigers (4-0) appeared to be on cruise control with the first 24 points of Saturday's matchup with Louisiana Tech (2-1) before allowing three straight touchdowns in an eventual 38-21 escape act.

LSU rattled off 30 straight points in its season opener against Miami before back-to-back touchdowns late brought the Hurricanes back to within two possessions.

The Tigers scored 24 first-half points in their home opener against FCS Southeastern Louisiana the following week, only to leave disappointed with seven points in a struggle of a second half against the Lions.

LSU then climbed ahead, 10-0, at Auburn before allowing 21 straight to the SEC West's other Tigers and having to close the game with a a touchdown and a pair of field goals to remain undefeated.

Then, came Saturday.

"I think we got a little overconfident and let them get a few punches in — a couple more than we should've let," senior tight end Foster Moreau said. "We finished the fight, but we've gotta handle the middle."

Said junior linebacker Devin White: "I feel like we step on people's necks, we kinda let up or let loose or kind of overthink and then we give up a big play. It's really no bickering. We've just gotta finish it out."

To their credit, Orgeron and the Tigers have acknowledged and admitted this issue for weeks.

That said, LSU has been unsuccessfully able to remedy this issue for weeks.

"It's a little bit of corrections, and it's a little bit of mental toughness," junior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said. "When teams get out there on long drives, knowing how to buckle down and play what you've gotta do. As far as what we've gotta do, it's nothing we don't see. It all comes down to mental things we've gotta fix as players. It's really not the coaches. They put us in the best position to make the play. We've just gotta make the play."

The Tigers turn their attention next to Ole Miss (3-1), before a road trip to Florida (3-1) and three home games in four weeks against 2017 runner-up and No. 2 Georgia (4-0), No. 14 Mississippi State (3-1) and defending national champion and No. 1 Alabama (4-0).

"(We have to be) 100 times better," Orgeron said. "We've got to get better — I've been saying that the whole time. Now, listen, we went down to Auburn, we fought and things went our way. But, we can't play like that and expect to win in the SEC. We've got to play better. We've got to start this week. And Ole Miss is coming to town. We've got to be ready for that."