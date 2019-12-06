Ed Orgeron and his players, one after one, brushed aside any question whether LSU was still a lock for the College Football Playoffs regardless of this weekend's outcome.

The Tigers (12-0, 8-0), No. 2 in the latest rankings, are focused on an SEC championship before a national one.

And the lone hurdle remaining in the way of that goal is No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1), who hopes to secure its own semifinal spot by playing spoiler.

The teams will kick off at 3 p.m. Central in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, just more than an hour from the Bulldogs' campus in Athens, Ga.

LSU makes its first appearance in the conference title game since waxing Georgia, _____, in 2011.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are just the fourth team in league history to make three straight trips.

