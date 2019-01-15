The final installment of the Rivals100 rankings for the Class of 2019 have been unveiled.

LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who inked with the Tigers on Dec. 19 and practiced with the team prior to the Fiesta Bowl that weekend, remained the No. 1 prospect in America.

It’s unchartered territory for a defensive back to finish atop the final rankings, but Stingley’s dominance at multiple camp settings was enough to sway the vote of our Rivals analysts despite the 5-star swapping the 2019 All-American Bowl in favor of bowl game prep.

“LSU signee Derek Stingley Jr. remains the No. 1 prospect in the country and there wasn’t a ton of debate about it,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell wrote. “Stingley has the size, instincts, ball skills and physicality to be a special player at the next level and beyond and was already making an impact at his new school through the winter practices. Despite missing all-star season, there was little doubt he was special enough to remain No. 1. He’s one of the most complete cornerback prospects I’ve ever seen and becomes the first corner to finish a rankings cycle at No. 1 overall.”

Stingley was one of four 5-star prospects to sign with LSU last month, a group that also featured Trey Palmer, Kardell Thomas and Marcel Brooks, who added a fifth star in the aftermath of a dominant showing in San Antonio earlier this month.

Brooks ascended to the No. 18-ranked player in the 2019 class, a top-10 prospect out of a talented Texas crop and the No. 3 outside linebacker overall.

“Brooks is just starting to reach his potential as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker and has a tremendous motor. He has shown improving instincts, he’s a sure tackler and he can cover in space. He should be a star linebacker at the next level as he continues to improve,” Farrell raved.

Palmer and Thomas finished right behind Stingley and Brooks and Nos. 20 and 26, respectively.

LSU running back signee John Emery Jr. finished his senior campaign at Destrehan (La.) High School with 1,883 yards on 218 carries, including 26 touchdowns. Emery added another 218 yards and two touchdowns receiving on 20 receptions, as well as one 88-yard kickoff return for a score in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Emery finished the cycle at No. 36 in the country and the No. 3-ranked tailback.

Elsewhere, priority defensive line target Ishmael Sopsher dropped his fifth star and fell out of the top-20 spots to No. 72 overall. It was a 54-spot drop for the Amite (La.) lineman.

LSU offensive tackle signee Anthony Bradford remained inside the top-100 and finished the year at No. 85 overall. So did nose tackle signee Siaki Ika, the No. 93 overall prospect who participated in the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl.