LSU's QB room dubbed best in the country by PFF

Heading into the 2025 season, many believe that LSU's QB1, Garrett Nussmeier, is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. I've seen him ranked everywhere from first to sixth in 2025 QB rankings, but there hasn't been a whole lot of talk about how talented LSU's QB room is as a whole.

This offseason, the Tigers added Michael Van Buren from Mississippi State. The rising sophomore threw for 1,886 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for five more scores. Those stats don't blow you away, but he flashed some elite skills in his lone year with the Bulldogs, which has made him one of the best backups in the country.

Behind Van Buren is Colin Hurley, who was injured in a car crash early this year and spent some time rehabbing, but is finally back with the team. Many forget he was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class before reclassifying to 2024, giving the Tigers another backup option who can come in and perform.

Despite Pro Football Focus ranking Nussmeier as the No. 5 returning QB in the country behind Drew Allar, Carson Beck, Sam Leavitt and Cade Klubnik, they believe LSU's QB room is the best in the nation.

Here's what PFF had to say about LSU's QB room:

The Tigers have a top-five quarterback in the country and a legitimate Heisman candidate leading them in Garrett Nussmeier. He threw for the fifth-most passing yards in the nation last year (4,043) while tying for seventh in big-time throws (26). Behind him is Mississippi State-transfer Michael Van Buren Jr., who showed encouraging signs during eight starts in his true freshman year. His first two came on the road against a couple elite defenses in Texas and Georgia, and he responded with a 79.0 passing grade with five big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in those contests. LSU also has a couple former four-star recruits in the room as well in sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson and redshirt freshman Colin Hurley.

LSU takes the top spot in PFF's QB room rankings, beating out SMU, Arizona State, Florida and Clemson, who round out the top-five.

Losing Nussmeier after next season is going to be a big loss because I think he's going to take the next step and be in Heisman Trophy contention, but the future of LSU's QB room seems to be in fine shape. They'll have some in-house options with Van Buren and Hurley, they're in the mix for Bowe Bentley, who's one of the top QBs in the 2026 class, and they'll always have the option of the transfer portal.

Joe Sloan is one of the best recruiters and developers of the QB position in the entire country, so as long as he's in Baton Rouge (which might not be too much longer), they'll have strong QB play.