ATLANTA — An LSU season already fit for a documentary endured new lows and enjoyed new highs Saturday.

The No. 1 Tigers (14-0) returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium within hours of the crash of a small, private plane leaving Lafayette en route to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Sports reporter Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was among the five killed in the tragedy that left many on the sideline and press box visibly heavy-hearted and teary-eyed prior to kickoff

And the team appeared determined to provide as much brightness as possible with a record-setting barrage of touchdowns by quarterback Joe Burrow — especially to junior receiver Justin Jefferson — en route to its 63-28 victory.

"I was the one that had to tell (Ensminger)," said coach Ed Orgeron, a longtime friend. "I told him what happened, and here's what he said: 'Coach, we're going to get through this.' And obviously he was distraught, but he called a great game today. That just goes to show you the integrity and the grit and character of the men on our football team."

"It was tough," he later added. "I didn't want the team to know. I didn't want it to affect the team, the mindset of the football team, the energy of the football team. Neither did Steve. We tried to keep it from the. I think they found out before the game. There was a little concern they might be a little low, but it sure wasn't the way we started."



Several players embraced Ensminger during pregame warmups.

Afterward, they shared their own emotions and credited his performance under the difficult circumstances.

"As soon as I found out before we left the hotel, I told myself and a few other people, 'This is for Coach E,'" junior center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "It's a tough time for him and his family, but he was still locked in on the game for us. It just shows the type of guy he is and love he has for us and LSU."

Added junior tight end Thaddeus Moss: "You couldn't see any emotions on his face. You couldn't even tell looking at him until after the game when he got emotional. He went out there and he called a hell of a game, and we executed it. It says a lot about his character."

LSU's defense forced an immediate Oklahoma three-and-out and short punt.

And Burrow hit three different receivers on the next three plays, finding Jefferson in the end zone for the game's first score.

The Tigers' lone punt of the game allowed the No. 4 Sooners (12-2) to draw back even, 7-7, on a 3-yard Kennedy Brooks run.

But Burrow carved his way down the field and through the record books with touchdowns on the half's six remaining possessions.

The Heisman winner's seven passing touchdowns had already tied the all-time bowl record, surpassed the College Football Playoff record and nearly doubled the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl record.

By halftime.

"To be honest, it wasn't my sharpest game," said Burrow, ever the perfectionist. "(Jefferson) was bailing me out on a couple throws that I had missed. Guys like Terrace and Ja'Marr were bailing me out on misreads and being late with the football. I'm excited to get back to practice and tune those things up."

Burrow finished 29-for-39 (______) with 493 yards and seven touchdowns, plus a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter.

He became the first player ever responsible for eight touchdowns in a bowl game

Jefferson was the recipient of 14 passes for 227 yards and four scores — all College Football Playoff records.

The Destrehan product's touchdown total tied the all-time bowl record.

"To have this receiving corps and have Joe throwing it to us kind of makes our job easier," Jefferson said. "All we have to do is catch the ball."

Burrow found sophomore receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. for another pair of touchdowns and Moss for a College Football Playoff semifinal record 56-yarder.

The Tigers stretched their advantage to 56-14, as all the Sooners could manage during the onslaught was a 2-yard Jalen Hurts run.

Oklahoma finally added a 12-yard Hurts run late in the third and 1-yard T.J. Pledger run early in the fourth.

But, by that point, LSU was already halfway back to Louisiana for the national championship Jan. 13 in New Orleans against either No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) or No. 3 Clemson (13-0).

Freshman running back John Emery Jr. ran a 6-yard exclamation point into the end zone in the final minutes to make the Tigers the first team to break 60 points in a College Football Playoff game.

"Jan. 13 is the record we're worried about," Burrow said.

Jefferson nodding, added: "Same. That's the goal of the whole season, to win the national championship, so we're not going to stop until we get that."