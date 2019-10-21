A huge part in the annual chase to qualify for the College Football Playoff is surviving injuries to key players. The length of rehabbing injuries, the timing of when they occur and whether a team has enough depth to survive them can derail national championship dreams. No. 2 LSU has been – knock on wood – fortunate avoiding major injuries while staying unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC West. A favorable early-season schedule with just one major challenge, LSU’s 45-38 victory at then-No. 9 Texas on Sept. 7, as well an open date in week five gave the Tigers time to heal a laundry list of injuries to its defensive front as well as starting linebacker Michael Divinity. LSU has been almost completely healthy in the last two weeks as it started its run through seven straight SEC opponents. But now, as the Tigers prepare to play No. 9 once-beaten Auburn Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium, they will be at full strength.

Tigers’ coach Ed Orgeron said wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who was leading the nation in touchdown catches with six when he broke his right foot on Sept. 21 against Vanderbilt, should be ready to play this weekend. “We talked about it today, he's (Marshall) going to want to do everything, be ready to go,” Orgeron said at his Monday press conference previewing the Auburn game. "But we feel that by game time he should be ready to play.” The return of the 6-4, 209-pound sophomore from Bossier City’s Parkway High should give LSU’s red zone offense a boost. Five of Marshall’s six TD catches have been red zone receptions. In the Tigers’ 36-13 win at Mississippi State last Saturday, LSU’s first three drives ended with Cade York field goals as the Bulldogs double covered Tigers’ wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Four of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s seven incompletions in a 25-of-32 passing performance occurred in the red zone on the opening three possessions. "There are some things we felt we could have done better,” Orgeron said. “Some play calling we felt we could have done better. "We feel with Terrace in there, it's hard to double Ja'Marr or Justin. Obviously Terrace gives us a big threat in the red zone. Joe feels comfortable with it. He's a great addition. Having him back, make some adjustments on the play calling and formation is going to help us.” Other Monday topics Orgeron discussed were: Offensive guard Ed Ingram’s struggle since returning from a year’s suspension: “I think he's in good football shape right now. His technique right now, he's a little overaggressive. He wants to maul everybody, which is good. He's a good run blocker. We have to work a little bit on his pass protection. As soon as he gets that down, he'll play more.”