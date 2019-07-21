LSU unveiled its new football operations building on Sunday, equipped with all the upgrades imaginable, including a food and nutrition center and a locker room that looks as if it is the movie set of tomorrow's sci-fi film.





Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

While the locker room is simply mind-blowing, the new nutrition center may be equally impressive, including a fluid menu of snow crab, fresh seafood and much more.

Everything you need in one building. The best of the best. pic.twitter.com/9fECMV15ri — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 21, 2019

As one would imagine, the LSU players were pumped about by their new facilities. The reactions varied, but this short video gives us all an idea as to the excitement of the facility's new occupants.

This is why you come to LSU pic.twitter.com/qoDcoguQ2y — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu contributed to the facility developments by way of fund raising and a donation and his name will forever be synonymous with Tigers football.

HUMBLED TO HAVE THE MATHIEU PLAYERS LOUNGE @LSUfootball

SO MANY MEMORIES COME TO MY MIND WEARING PURPLE AND GOLD. I HOPE THE PLAYERS ENJOY IT AS MUCH AS I HAVE! FOREVER LSU pic.twitter.com/y8UcwleDaz — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 22, 2019