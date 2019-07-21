News More News
LSU's renovated football operations building is state of the art

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

LSU unveiled its new football operations building on Sunday, equipped with all the upgrades imaginable, including a food and nutrition center and a locker room that looks as if it is the movie set of tomorrow's sci-fi film.



While the locker room is simply mind-blowing, the new nutrition center may be equally impressive, including a fluid menu of snow crab, fresh seafood and much more.

As one would imagine, the LSU players were pumped about by their new facilities. The reactions varied, but this short video gives us all an idea as to the excitement of the facility's new occupants.

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu contributed to the facility developments by way of fund raising and a donation and his name will forever be synonymous with Tigers football.

