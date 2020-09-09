The phrase "unprecedented times" has become a chorus for 2020.

And, as the LSU football team navigates that adjusted reality in a wide range of ways, last week's decisions by Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin to forego the season have officially pushed the depth chart into its own unique standing.

Only five starters — defensive backs JaCoby Stevens and Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Glen Logan, right tackle Austin Deculus and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. — now remain from January's national championship defeat of Clemson.