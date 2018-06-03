HOW THEY SCORED

Oregon State first inning – Steven Kwan hit a leadoff home run over the rightfield fence. After Cadyn Grenier struck out and Nick Madrigal grounded out to the second baseman, Trevor Larnach walked and Adley Rutschman singled. Larnack scored on a single by Michael Gretler. Kyle Nobach walked to load the bases. Rutschman scored when Jack Anderson was hit by a pitch. OREGON STATE 3, LSU 0

Oregon State second inning – Kwan reached on an error by first baseman Nick Coomes. Grenier walked. A bunt single by Madrigal loaded the bases. Kwan scored on a walk to Larnach. After Rutschman and Gretler struck out, Grenier scored when Madrigal was safe at third on a ground ball hit to the shortstop by Nobach. OREGON STATE 5, LSU 0

Oregon State third inning – With two out, Grenier hit a solo home run over the leftfield fence. OREGON STATE 6, LSU 0

Oregon State sixth inning – Madrigal singled and stole second. Larnach walked. Madrigal stole third and Larnach stole second. After Rutschman struck out, Gretler walked to load the bases. Madrigal and Larnach scored on a double by Nobach. Gretler was thrown out trying to score on a relay from centerfielder Zach Watson to shortstop Hal Hughes to catcher Hunter Feduccia. Nobach scored on a single by Jack Anderson, who went to third on a throwing error by Feduccia. Anderson scored on a single by Zak Taylor. OREGON STATE 10, LSU 0

Oregon State eighth inning – Gretler singled and scored on Nobach’s double. Nobach advanced to third on a ground out to the second baseman by Anderson. After Taylor struck out, pinch-runner Ryan Ober scored on a single by Kwan. OREGON STATE 12, LSU 0

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The situation was too big for freshman starting pitcher Devin Fontenot, who retired just three of the 11 betters he faced. Fontenot gave up three runs in the first inning when he walked two, hit one and allowed three hits. He got ahead of Kwan, the leadoff batter, two strikes. But, Kwan worked the count back to 3-and-2 and hit a solo home run. Fontenot did have some bad luck when Rutschman’s ground ball hit the first base bag for a single. If the ball did not hit the base, Fontenot would have escaped the first inning with just one run scoring. The first two Oregon State batters in the second reached on an error by Coomes and a walk. Both of those runners would score after John Kodros replaced Fontenot. Those five runs were more than enough for the Beavers.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Austin Bain was the one Tigers pitcher who slowed down the Oregon State offense for a few innings. Bain gave up one run in his first three innings. However, Bain was roughed up for four runs in his fourth inning on the mound. Bain, who pitched a season-high 3.2 innings, recorded five strikeouts.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits – Oregon State 14, LSU 3

Errors – Oregon State 0, LSU 2

Left on base – Oregon State 11, LSU 3

Walks issued – Oregon State 1, LSU 6

Strikeouts recorded – LSU 11, Oregon State 9

Stolen bases – Oregon State 3, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Clay Moffitt: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K

OREGON STATE

Kyle Nobach: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 2 2B, 1 BB

Steven Kwan: 3-for-6, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR

Michael Gretler: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 BB

Nick Madrigal: 2-for-5, 1 run scored

Jack Anderson: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored

Cadyn Grenier: 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Trevor Larnach: 0-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 3 BB

Kevin Abel: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 8 K

NOTES

LSU started Daniel Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Jake Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Nick Coomes at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Devin Fontenot was the pitcher. Bain was the designated hitter. . .Abel made just his fifth start of the season. He entered the game with a 4.13 ERA, but opponents were batting just .219 against him. . .The Tigers had just four base runners against Abel – Broussard’s infield hit in the third, a walk to Slaughter in the eighth and a pinch-hit single by Beau Jordan in the eighth and a leadoff single by Watson in the ninth. . .Mulholland relieved Abel after Watson’s hit. Mulholland struck out Duplantis and got Cabrera to hit into a double play. . .Bain, Duplantis, Feduccia and Slaughter each struck out twice. . .LSU had two scoring chances. Watson popped out with a runner on second and two out in the third. Hughes flied out with runners on first and third and two out in the eighth. . .Every Oregon State starter except for Larnach had a hit. . .Moffitt finished up after Bain was taken off the mound with two out in the sixth. . .Oregon State was the second team to score double-digit runs in back-to-back games against LSU this season. South Carolina also scored in double figures in two straight games. It had been seven years since Tigers pitching had one opponent score at least ten runs in consecutive games. Vanderbilt scored in double figures in three straight games in 2011. . .LSU was held scoreless in a NCAA tournament game for the first time in 16 years. The Tigers were blanked 6-0 and 3-0 by Rice in the 2002 super-regionals in Houston. . .Oregon State has a 47-10-1 record. The Beavers will play host to Minnesota in a super-regional series next weekend. The paid attendance was a little less than 4,000.

FROM THE LOCKERROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “This was an up and down year. We need to make a lot of improvement in a lot of areas. We will.”

UP NEXT

LSU finished the season with a 39-27 record. The Tigers did not win a regional tournament for the first time since 2014. LSU lost to Houston in that regional tournament at The Box.