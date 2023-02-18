In the SEC’s Battle of the Bad between a pair of teams that entered Saturday afternoon with a combined 3-23 in league play, LSU continued its dubious climb as one of the worst squads in school history.

South Carolina, one of just 15 of 352 Division I teams shooting less than 40 percent from the field this season, hit a season-high 15 3-pointers in an 82-73 victory.

It was LSU’s (12-15, 1-13) 14th straight loss, tying the 1966-67 Tigers of then-first head coach Press Maravich for the second longest losing streak in Tigers’ history. The school record is 15 consecutive losses by the 2015-16 team of Johnny Jones.

The Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11) started the game making their first five shots – all 3-pointers – for a 10-point lead in the opening 4½ minutes and never trailed.

LSU cut the South Carolina margin to a single point three times in the final seven minutes of the first half. But the Gamecocks got to the locker room at halftime with a 36-31 lead and then kept their distance from LSU by hitting six 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the second half.

Meechi Johnson, Jacobi Wright and Greg Jackson II combined to hit 14 of 27 3’s as South Carolina finished 15 of 32 from behind the arc.

Johnson and Jackson each scored a team-high 20 points, Wright had 15 and Hayden Brown added 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Cam Hayes led LSU with 25 points, including 4 of 7 3’s. KJ Williams and Derek Fountain added 14 and 13 points respectively.

LSU was trying to get its first win since beating Arkansas 60-57 on Dec. 28 to open SEC play. The Tigers were a 7½-point favorite to break its losing streak.

But LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon was forced to call a quick timeout after the Gamecocks’ initial salvo of 3-pointers gave South Carolina a 15-5 lead.

Though the Gamecocks finally returned to their normal chilly shooting form by missing their next 8 of 11 shots, LSU never caught the visitors the rest of the game.

The Tigers clanked 8 of their first 10 shots before a 10-2 run put LSU back on track as reduce South Carolina’s lead a single point at 22-21, 25-24 and 32-31.

But in each case, the Gamecocks responded with points including four free throws in the final 1:28 for a five-point halftime lead.

Despite making just 56 percent (9 of 16) of its layups in the first half, LSU’s best offense clearly came from getting to the ball to Fountain (9 points) and KJ Williams (8 points).

The Gamecocks were fueled by surpassing their 3-pointers made per game average in the opening 20 minutes. They swished 8 of 16 3’s, including 4 of 5 by Wright who had 12 points.

Though trailing at the half, LSU had to feel good about its chances at winning. The Tigers consistently got to the basket in the first half and South Carolina made just 3 of its last 11 3-pointers.

But once the second half started, the Gamecocks quickly regained their long-distance shooting touch, dooming LSU to another loss.

LSU tries to avoid tying the school record for most consecutive losses when it hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday at 6 p.m.