LSU's shooting turns chilly in second half, lose at No. 3 Kentucky

It took third-ranked Kentucky just the first 4½ minutes of the second half to erase LSU’s eight-point halftime lead and hold on for a 70-64 SEC victory Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.

The Tigers (19-9 overall, 7-8 SEC) trailed by 11 points at 68-57 with 1:25 left. LSU’s pressing defense led to a 7-0 run, keyed by three UK turnovers, four Pinson free throws and a Brandon Murray 3-pointer, that cut the Wildcats’ lead to 68-64.

Pinson had a chance to pull within two points but couldn’t convert a layup with 26 seconds remaining. Kentucky (23-5, 12-3) got it across the finish line from there.

“The first half we opposed our will on them and the second half they opposed their will on us,” said Pinson, who also had 8 assists. “This sucks to say, but they played harder. They were the better team. They played way harder than us and they stayed locked in. You could tell that they really wanted to win as a whole.”

The game flipped at the start of the second half when Kentucky hit its first 6 of 9 shots in a 16-5 run in which LSU missed its first 10 of 12 shots including seven straight.

“It’s a make or miss game, that sounds so simple,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “We made some shots in the first half and we didn’t make shots the last four or five minutes of the first half. The second half we didn’t make wide open looks.”

The things that have usually led to LSU losses, such as turnovers and poor free throw shooting, didn’t surface. The Tigers committed just 8 turnovers, their second lowest total of the season. Also, LSU swished 13 of 15 free throws.

There were some usual bugaboos, however. The Tigers’ 36.8 percent shooting night from the field featured LSU missing 15 of 23 layups (UK made 11 of 13 layups) and missing its last 15 of 19 3-pointers.

It also hurt that sophomore forward Tari Eason, LSU’s leading scorer this season averaging 16.9 points, scored a season-low 5 points. He played just 13 minutes, staying in foul trouble the entire game before fouling out with 9:28 left.

Senior forward Darius Days had 10 points and 8 rebounds for the Tigers while sophomore guard Eric Gaines came off the bench to score 11.

But LSU couldn’t compete with Kentucky’s four double-figure scorers, led by center Oscar Tshiebwe’s 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Though UK played without injured starting guards Sahvir Wheeler (wrist) and backcourt mate Ty-Ty Washington (ankle), an unexpected hero stepped forward.

Little-used freshman forward Bryce Hopkins, who had scored just 47 points this season including 10 in 13 SEC games, scored a career-high 13 points in 16 minutes on 5 of 6 field goal accuracy. He hadn’t scored in a game since Jan. 25.

“I just stayed in the gym, worked on my game and waited for my opportunity,” Hopkins said. “Today was the day I finally broke through. I saw we were kind of playing slow in the first half and I just tried to bring energy in the second half.”

Which thoroughly pleased UK head coach John Calipari.

“Bryce Hopkins is a lesson for every college player who’s not playing a whole lot,” Calipari said. “Earn more minutes, make the coach play you. Take advantage of the minutes you get. He was ready for his opportunity.”

LSU has three games left in the regular season, home games against Missouri on Saturday and Alabama on March 5 sandwiched around a March 2 road game at Arkansas.



